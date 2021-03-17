Some 2,000 revelers spilled onto the street, sidewalks and the vacant lot across from the Celtic Ray Public House on Nesbit Street in Punta Gorda Wednesday afternoon to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Mostly wearing green, hundreds were on the Ray's outside decks, rooftops and at the outdoor bar where bands played nonstop.
Nesbit Street from Olympia Avenue to Marion Avenue was closed off, causing a bit of a gridlock in downtown Punta Gorda.
Celtic Ray Public House owners Kevin and Max Doyle were all smiles...yet a bit overwhelmed, if you will, at the number of people eating, drinking, laughing and dancing.
"It's going to be crazy later," said Max Doyle at 2:30 p.m. when asked whether he expected more revelers to show up.
The crowd continued to grow mid-afternoon. Non mask-wearers were sitting at tables and chairs set up in the street, on the deck, rooftop, and congregating in the lot across from the pub.
"With big cities in Ireland and the U.K. closed, we're going to be the biggest St. Patrick's party in the world," predicted Kevin Doyle, founder of the landmark Punta Gorda Irish pub he runs with his son and co-owner Max Doyle.
Max Doyle said many people were visiting from other states, which had been closed, to celebrate St. Patrick's Day here.
The scene at the Celtic Ray was a far cry from last St. Patrick's Day, when Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order closing all restaurants, bars, and other businesses by 5 p.m., for 30 days. The bar had to cancel its biggest annual event.
This St. Patrick's Day, not a mask could be seen; it was as if everyone just wanted to forget the long year in which many sat isolated and unable to go to their favorite bar or restaurant.
Standing in the shade at the outdoor event, Kevin Doyle was clearly developing a sunburn under a cloudless sky.
How does one prepare for a large turnout like this, The Daily Sun asked.
"We looked at the 2019 stats; but this might be three to four times bigger," Max Doyle said, adding, "Many people coming to the Celtic Ray had just moved here."
Kevin Doyle said philosophically, "It's a brand new world now, and it's still changing." He theorized the reason for the large number of out-of-state visitors at the celebration was because their own states had shut down and they just needed a place to celebrate and be with others.
Various news outlets have reported the following cities cancelled their annual St. Patrick's Day parades and celebrations: Chicago, Boston, Denver, Philadelphia, Seattle, Pittsburgh (it plans to move its parade to the fall), and even New York City, which has had an uninterrupted parade every year since 1762.
To ensure the Big Apple's tradition won't be interrupted, a virtual parade and drive-by of cars took place.
Also, the above cities have some restrictions concerning crowds and social distancing at gatherings.
To prepare for the "invasion" of the wearing of the green party-goers, a lot of planning had to be implemented, and the right amount of food and beer ordered.
Max Doyle said the pub ordered 150 kegs of beer, "probably more," and one ton of potatoes. He said "We just about ran out of potatoes," and he said he was on his way to Cheney Brothers to get more.
Also, the Celtic Ray ordered 1,000 pounds of corned beef.
After a rough year, contentment was on the faces of both the owners and the crowd.
Kevin Doyle said people were happy to get out of their northern states where everything was shut down.
While the band played, some decided to show off their Irish dance moves. One such couple, Maggie Wreski and Tom Sinnatt, from Philadelphia, drew a crowd as they did their own version of an Irish jig and "Riverdance"-like moves.
Two couples, the Bone and Horohoe families from North Port, said they come to the Celtic Ray every year on St. Patrick's Day.
By 3 p.m. more people were arriving at the Ray, and Max had left to get those extra potatoes.
The kitchen closes at midnight, but last call is a bit later. Meanwhile, the Punta Gorda Police Department, Punta Gorda Fire Department and paramedics were on hand to control traffic and assist in any health emergency.
By 3 p.m., one person was already being carried out on a stretcher, perhaps overcome by both the heat and dehydration.
After leaving the Celtic Ray, the other pub in town — The IceHouse British Pub — was a bit quiet, although some were seen walking from the Ray to IceHouse, perhaps to find a bit of shade and quiet.
It was expected the sound of music and laughter would continue until after midnight.
