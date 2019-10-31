Is that a bird? Is it a plane?
It's actually a few planes. The Thunderbirds are here.
The Florida International Air Show is celebrating its 38th year with some top-notch performers. Residents will be able to see the show starting Friday at the Punta Gorda Airport at 28000 Airport Road.
One of the main acts is the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, who arrived in Punta Gorda at 4 p.m. Thursday. They will be performing Saturday and Sunday.
Along with flips and flying upside-down, these F-16 fighter jets can travel more than twice the speed of sound, or 1,500 mph.
The Thunderbirds arrived with a loud boom.
"That's the sound of freedom," said Alex Kowtun from Aviation Daily.
But the weird part? The pilots don't hear it, Kowtun said, because the pilots are ahead of the sound.
Though these tricks look impressive to civilians, Thunderbird officer No. 3, Capt. Michael Brewer, said these are just maneuvers you learn as a fighter pilot.
"I'm just a regular fighter pilot," he said. "There are definitely some nerve-wrecking moments, but the basis of our team is trust."
Brewer's love for flying stemmed from when he was 9 years old and got to hang out with pilots in the cockpit on a commercial flight. He then dressed as a fighter pilot for Halloween in college, and after graduation flew as a flight instructor, cargo pilot and airline pilot.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in 2010, logging 5,000 total flight hours, 315 of those in combat over Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
When he flies, he feels a heightened sense of awareness. Especially sitting in the jet's bubble canopy, "you feel like you're sitting on top of everything ... It's like they're strapping the jet onto you."
Thunderbird officers serve two years on the team. This is Brewer's first. After his tour is up, he hopes to stay in military aviation and inspire youth.
This is the Thunderbirds' second-to-last show for the year before heading back home to Nevada.
The Florida International Air Show starts Friday and goes until Sunday.
General admission tickets for adults are $15 if bought in advance and $20 the day of the show. General admission tickets for children ages 3 to 12 are $5. One day parking is $10.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
