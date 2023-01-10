Lining up for help

Local residents line up to register at FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center on South McCall Road in Englewood two weeks after Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida. The center will close Thursday.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE

Those wishing to file a claim with the Federal Emergency Management Agency or the Small Business Administration need to do so by Thursday.

FEMA staff is leaving the region.


