TikiFest at Fisherman’s Village lured people into Punta Gorda Saturday from the throughout region.

Dancers performed music and dance of Hawaii, Fiji and Samoa at Harpoon Harry’s. Local businesses and organizations also set up tables to meet and greet the public.

SUN PHOTOs BY BETSY CALVERT

Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com

