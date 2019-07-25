Vaccination schedule

GRAPHIC FROM FDOH

 GRAPHIC FROM FDOH

Staff Report

PORT CHARLOTTE — Now is the time to make sure your child is up to date on his or her vaccinations, according to Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County.

“Vaccinations are a valuable public health resource, are cost-effective, and can help stop the spread of preventable disease throughout the community,” said Joseph Pepe, interim Health Officer for FDOH in Charlotte County.

Vaccines help people develop immunity to infectious diseases. Students entering kindergarten and seventh grade, as well as new residents to Charlotte County, may be due for additional vaccines, according to the FDOH.

“If your school-aged child is due for a vaccine, please visit your child’s health care provider or the Department of Health,” FDOH said Thursday.

Vaccinations are free for children at the Florida Department of Health’s immunization clinic, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. A $10 administration fee will be billed to Medicaid or private insurance, according to FDOH.

Appointments for back to school vaccinations are available at the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Same-day appointments will be offered from July 29 through Aug. 9, but caregivers are still encouraged to call ahead.

Parents and caregivers will need to bring photo ID, insurance card, child’s social security card, proof of legal guardianship (if applicable), as well as the child’s previous shot records when they come for vaccinations, according to FDOH.

To schedule an appointment, or for more information call: 941-624-7200.

