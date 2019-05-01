ENGLEWOOD — Kathy Genth envisions her trained riders leading a parade of horses in beautiful bridles.
Onlookers in vibrant red, green, yellow and purple derby hats will cheer. The community will have a great time celebrating the most famous horse race in the world and raise some money for a good cause at Genth’s Branded Hearts Stables in Englewood.
And the special guest will be Genth’s beloved miniature horse, Hope.
It will be a big day for a town that isn’t considered to be in “horse country.”
“It’s hard to believe that we are three miles from the Gulf of Mexico,” Genth said pointing to a large area at her stables on Morningside Drive. The area is designated for the parade, which will be part of Englewood’s first-ever Derby Day event, set for 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Guests can mingle to an open bar with featured bourbon tastings, mint Juleps and lily drinks. “Horseplay” games of chance with Bryan Domian will be underway in tents. Guests will stroll among the giant oak trees planted 32 years ago by Genth’s late father Richard.
Those sporting their finest spring derby headpieces can enter a “hattitude” competition. Additional festivities include games of skill like cornhole and pin-the-lily-on-the-filly.
The day is planned to coincide with the world-famous athletic event at Churchill Downs. Games of chance will accompany Race 10 and Race 11 during the afternoon. Then the 145th Kentucky Derby Run for the Roses is set to go at 6:48 p.m.
The event will feature six canvas paintings created by Ernesto Herrera and donated by Brad Pike of Off the Wave and Funky Thrifty in Englewood. The paintings feature the 1973 derby winner Secretariat, the 1977 winner Seattle Slew, the 1978 winner Affirmed, the 2004 winner Smarty Jones, the 2015 winner American Pharoah and a special painting of tiny Hope, the local miniature celebrity.
The event is at Genth’s ranch at 1030 Morningside Drive in Englewood where she has 25 horses, gives lessons and trail rides and boards horses. She has a handful of miniature horses, including Hope.
Hope is a therapy horse. Five years ago, Genth realized children everywhere were hurting following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut that took the lives of 20 students and six adults.
Genth learned one of the Sandy Hook relatives flew in therapy horses to work with the grieving children after the massacre. She also wanted to help local disabled children, the elderly, battered women and others in crisis situations. She and her nephew Leland, now, 9, brought Hope, who stands 28 inches tall, to hospitals, nursing homes, Hospice, and other places. They’ve met blind patients and children with severe special needs.
“Hope comes into their room and puts her head on the patient’s bed or lets the person pet her from their wheelchair,” Genth said. “People are so surprised that this teeny, tiny horse came to visit them. Their eyes light up. It’s so soothing and calming for them both.”
Understanding Genth’s passion for horse therapy and longtime connection to the boating world, the Derby Day committee thought she was the perfect person to do a joint fundraiser at the stables.
Derby Day is sponsored by the newly formed Englewood Fillies members Cheyenne Alford, Sue Atamanchuk, Kathy Castellano, Laurie Farlow, Karen Gardiner, Beth Michaels, Kim Parks, Mary Smedley, Karen Tyree and co-chairs Elaine Miller and Carol Moore. They are donating proceeds to Genth’s Branded Heart Stables and the Englewood Beach Waterfest. Waterfest nonprofit organization puts on the annual Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships each November at Englewood Beach.
“Derby Day is dedicated to my family, it’s all about horsepower,” said Genth, whose father Richard was the president of Chris-Craft Boats, Thunderbird/Formula, Donzi, Wellcraft Marine and Century Boats and president of Westship World Yachts of Tampa.
“Before my mother met my father she was a water skier at Cypress Gardens. My father was an Air Force colonel (who flew in World War II with the famed Flying Tigers),” she said. “Then after my parents married, my dad raced boats.”
Richard, who died at 77, was an offshore powerboat champion.
“I raced in my first competition at 23,” Genth said. “My father started the offshore races in Sarasota. The proceeds went to the Make A Wish Foundation.”
Genth said the donation will help her and Leland continue bringing Hope to spread hope. Genth said she speaks to children about bullying and being kind to animals. She helps the elderly reduce blood pressure and stress during their visits.
In addition to miniature horses, Genth has a giant horse — Mister Shameless, who stands at 17 and one-half hands tall.
“He is the king of the barn and hope is the queen.”
