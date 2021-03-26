The Southwest Florida Symphony will bring its TinyPops concert to the Military Heritage Museum's Gulf Theater on March 28, featuring internationally acclaimed guest pianist Andrew Armstrong.
Amy Ginsburg, executive director of the symphony, said Armstrong will play with a Southwest Florida Symphony string quartet performing standards like "It Had to Be You" plus light classical pieces such as DeBussy's Claire de Lune.
She said TinyPops - pared down pops concerts - were designed during the pandemic when musicians had to change the way how their live music is delivered.
Ginsburg praised the Gulf Theater's manager Isaac James, and pointed said the theater has a beautiful baby grand piano, on which Armstrong will be tickling the ivories.
Armstrong, who was scheduled to perform in Australia and Europe before the shutdown, said, "Major kudos to the Southwest Florida Symphony; I'm just in awe of Amy Ginsburg and the whole team."
Having taken piano lessons at 7, Armstrong said he didn't become serious about playing until he was 12. He joked, "My music kept me out of trouble."
He said after graduation there was a brief period of uncertainty when he set out in the world to make a living as a musician. But fortunately for Armstrong, the world embraced his music and he's made his living as a performer ever since.
Currently, the 247-seat Punta Gorda theater has been reduced to half capacity.
On March 26 "The Rocketman: A Tribute for Elton John" will hit perform there at 7 p.m.
For information, go to: www.gulftheater.org and www.swflso.org.
