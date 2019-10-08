More than a month after Hurricane Dorian inundated and devastated the Bahamas, an excess of 1,000 people are missing.

Entire islands remain without power. Houses are wrecked. Furniture ruined. People called the storm a “monster. Like the devil himself...” And yet some speak of hope. Rebuilding. But they still need help.

A woman stood in a food line and asked simply: “Don’t forget us.”

The Sun’s Venice Editor Scott Lawson joined Venice-based Agape Flights on a tour of the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, where Dorian had churned for days as a Category 5 hurricane.

Coming up this week in the Sun, hear from survivors and rescue volunteers, and learn how some of your donations are helping.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments