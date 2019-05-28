It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Charlotte Stone Crabs.
The team’s first 19 games, found them seven games below .500. However, one’s fortunes can change dramatically, just ask the St. Louis Blues, who had the worst record in the NHL in January and are now playing in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Stone Crabs are now 26-24, enjoying a renaissance as they’ve seen a surge offensively, coupled with a sure-handed defense and a series of formidable outings from their deep and talented pitching staff.
Charlotte has been enjoying success offensively, with a recent season-high of five home runs against the Clearwater Threshers. They also scored 15 runs against the Jupiter Hammerheads. In the team’s first 35 games, they had averaged 3.6 runs per game; 0.4 home runs a game; 2.0 extra-base hits per game; had a .239 average and a slugging percentage of .332. In the next 11 games prior to their four-game homestand against Palm Beach this past weekend, the Stone Crabs averaged 6.6 runs a game; 1.5 home runs per game; 3.4 extra-base hits per contest; had a .258 average over that same period and a slugging average of .461.
The Stone Crabs also have been showcasing their speed, swiping a season-high six bases this past Wednesday against the Hammerheads. They rank first in the Florida State League in stolen bases, with second baseman Vidal Brujan pacing the circuit with 21 thefts.
Brujan and super utility man Jim Haley have been selected to play in the Florida State League All-Star game and will be representing the Southern Division.
Two of the pitchers, who’ve helped to bolster the staff, during the 20-11 turnaround are left-hander Michael Plassmeyer and right-hander Joe Ryan, who were promoted from the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the team that won the 2018 Midwest League Championship.
The transition has been seamless for Ryan, who acknowledged that it’s a testament to the Rays organization, who he says, places an emphasis on winning from the ground up.
“It’s coming to a team that’s hot; it’s mostly guys from that Bowling Green team from last year,” said Ryan. “It’s a great group of guys here, and there were a great group of guys at Bowling Green. I think it’s easy to transition when you have that type of quality throughout the organization.”
An environment conducive to winning produces optimal results, and Ryan has had the opportunity to work with two pitching coaches, Brian Reith at Bowling and Steve “Doc” Watson at Charlotte, who’ve helped to refine his mechanics, making his journey through the levels more rewarding as he adds to his tool chest.
“Having Brian Reith up in Bowling Green was outstanding,” said Ryan. “He helped me slow down some things and figure out how to pitch a little better. The transition here has been easier with Doc. We’ve had a plan that’s been laid out. There are things that I need to work on; develop some new pitches. I’m learning when to use my pitches most effectively, and to lower my pitch count, with varied selections. He’s (Doc) an outstanding pitching coach and has such a great mind. It’s been fun to pick his brain.”
However, there are other components that provide the pitching staff with confidence, the tangibles and intangibles that don’t show up in the box score that have helped the Stone Crabs turn things around.
“It’s obviously really easy to throw strikes and attack the hitters, knowing that you have the defense behind you,” said Ryan. “Taylor Walls is unbelievable at short...there definitely has been some wowing plays out there and from Brujan as well. It’s been fun. It’s easy when you have Ronnie (Ronaldo Hernandez) calling a great game.”
However, it’s the Stone Crabs’ youthful roster, whose willingness to assimilate and ameliorate their level of play in all areas of the game, that has made a powerful impression on the coaching staff, said Ivan Ochoa, Stone Crabs coach.
“The guys come to the field every day with a great attitude, and they want to learn something new,” said Ochoa.
“They’re very coachable. They listen to what you have to say, and if you teach them something, they’re going to try to do it. It makes it easier on the coaches too. It’s fun to watch those players develop.”
The coaches play a huge role in inspiring the players, and are a critical component in their development as they progress along the pipeline. The Stone Crabs roster is replete with players who have made the commitment and possess the desire to improve, said Ochoa.
“They push themselves to be the best they can be on the field,” said Ochoa.
“It’s good to see those players who are hungry to learn and improve. There are so many situational plays that can happen, and that’s why we’re here at the lower levels, to help motivate the players to keep improving, and that will help them in the future.”
