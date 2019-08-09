PUNTA GORDA — More than 100 people attended The Top Chefs Challenge hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce Thursday.

The annual fundraiser for the Friendship Centers of Charlotte County involved chefs from more than a dozen assisted living facilities and rehabilitation centers in the area.

They gathered at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center Punta Gorda on Thursday night to compete for Top Chef 2019.  

These were the winners...

Hot appetizer: Royal Palm Retirement Center for duck confit

Cold appetizer: Heritage Oaks Assisted Living for “Sweet and Savory Vol au Vent”

Dessert: Brookdale Senior Living South Port Square for cookies

People's Choice: Brookdale Senior Living South Port Chef Guiseppe Urbano for mushroom risotto

