Lunch crowd

The SandBar Tiki & Grille along Englewood Beach was packed Thursday. 

PUNTA GORDA — Mark Kuharski recently told fellow Punta Gorda City Council members that Hurricane Ian seems to be good for Charlotte County — as far as tourism goes.

Kuharski chairs the Charlotte County Tourist Development Council. At a recent meeting, he learned some favorable statistics for restaurants and lodging after Hurricane Ian.


Englewood beach

Lines of beachgoers at Englewood Beach recently.
Grace Goddard

Grace Goddard, of Michigan, enjoyed the farmer's market on Dearborn Street on Thursday in Englewood. She wore a shirt she bought after Hurricane Ian hit Florida.

