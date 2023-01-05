Guests wait in line for a speciality non-alcoholic drink at the Downtown Kava in Punta Gorda. The speakeasy is having a Great Gatsby Casino Night event 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 celebrating the roaring 20s. Some proceeds will go to a Punta Gorda charity.
Sarah Desrosiers, co-owner of Downtown Kava, has a specialty elixir/kratom drink menu and another with a drinks called the "Punta Gorda Margarita" and the "Downtown Mule."
Charlene Demetrops, an employee at Becky's Garden Shoppe in Punta Gorda, knows mermaids are something tourists love to look at at the cottage-style shop.
PUNTA GORDA — Sarah and Ryan Desrosiers' formula to bringing people to Punta Gorda is an old-fashioned low-lit speakeasy with no beer or wine — just a laid-back atmosphere, live music, events and kava-infused drinks.
In March, the couple opened the Downtown Kava tea and coffee bar. It's inside the Historic Punta Gorda Train Depot, one of the most iconic buildings in Southwest Florida.
What's kava? you may ask. It's a substance made from the ground root of the kava plant that's made into any number of drinks that its fans say produces a mild state of calm relaxation.
With the help of social media, visitors from Germany, the United Kingdom to the Midwest, California and around the state are finding Downtown Kava.
In fact, more people are finding Charlotte County than ever before.
This week, the Punta Gorda City Council was briefed on the impact of tourism in 2022 by the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitors Conference Bureau. They learned tourism in Charlotte County supported 13,226 local jobs generating $330.6 million in wages and salaries.
According to the study, tourists who traveled to Charlotte County spent $719.9 million on accommodations, restaurants, groceries, transportation, attractions, entertainment and shopping — up 23.6% from 2021.
"People from other parts of Florida come here for a day trip," Sarah said. "We are the first sober bar in Punta Gorda and the only one in Charlotte County. Our motto is feel great without the regret."
According to the report, Charlotte County attracted 972,100 visitors in 2022. It's up 12.6% from 2021.
Guests generated 1.1 million paid room nights at local hotels with $7.7 million in tourist development taxes collected. Hotel room rates averaged $156.79, which was up 18.2% with a 55.1% occupancy, which was down 3.9% from 2021.
The Desrosiers are seeing new customers all the time.
"We like to ask people where they are from and what drew them here," Sarah said. "Without the televisions, people chit chat and become friends."
The Desrosierses quickly learned if people could get past the "colored" bathroom signs at the once-segregated train station built in 1928, they would discover the mystique of the sober bar.
"It allows us to explain the history of Punta Gorda to our visitors. We explain before the Jim Crow Laws, Punta Gorda was a head of its time. They integrated. When people see the historic bathrooms, they feel a little uncomfortable. We explain they are there to remind us of history and not to repeat it," she said. "Then they come inside and can drink coffee, tea or kava and learn more about the area."
The methodology used for the study included 1,826 interviews with Charlotte County visitors in-person and online from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022.
The study didn't include much of the impacts after Hurricane Ian, which hit Charlotte County Sept. 28. However, longtime business owner Becky Copenhaver said sales after Hurricane Ian have been driven by heavier tourist foot traffic.
After the building she rented was destroyed on Elliott Street, Copenhaver opened Becky's Garden Shoppe on 124 Cross St., where a popular ice cream shop used to be, in early November.
Since then, visitors found her assortment of flowering plants in her cottage-style business.
"In a strange way, (hurricane) Ian was a blessing because it made me move to an area where there's heavier foot traffic," she said. "I meet snowbirds. Some are reverse snowbirds. Their primary residence is here, but they live in places like Tennessee in the summer.
"I think Ian scared some people who moved here early last year, but that hasn't stopped others from coming here to check out the Charlotte Harbor sunsets and walk around our beautiful downtown."
Visitors generated a net benefit of $36.3 million to Charlotte County government and saved local residents $1,083 per household in taxes every year, the report showed.
"Any savings in our tax bill is a blessing," Copenhaver said.
