It’s been an integral part of the golf schedule in Charlotte Country for four decades.
The Powder Puff Charity Classic provided women with a platform to have a tournament of their own. The proceeds of this year’s event go to benefit Tidewell Hospice.
The tournament has evolved from its nascent stages, first being held in 1976, interrupted only when the Punta Gorda Country Club was destroyed by fire and by the destructive force of Hurricane Charley.
But like the women whose vision it was to organize the event, the tournament has persevered because of their unwavering commitment and their indefatigable spirit.
“The story is that over cocktails after playing one day, they decided to run something called the Powder Puff,” said Connie Jean, Powder Puff Charity Classic tournament chairperson.
The field for Saturday and Sunday’s tournament featured over 90 players. At the tournament’s height, the depth of the field featured nearly 300 players, 140 playing in the morning and the remaining members of the field in the afternoon, with a waiting list for other interested golfers who would’ve participated had they had the opportunity to be part of the Powder Puff Classic.
“At one time it was the biggest amateur tournament in Southwest Florida,” said Jean.
Friday featured a pro-am, with teaching pros from the area participating in the tournament, with one professional as part of each foursome. There were 18 teams participating in the pro-am.
“We can’t tell you how pleased we are that these pros come and take a day and play,” said Jean.
The logistics involved feature a number of critical components, with work beginning the previous October to make sure the tournament goes off seamlessly.
“With the regular tournament; it’s handicap driven, so you’re playing against people of your own caliber,” said Jean, who said there are as many as eight flights, with each one being extremely competitive. “These gals have their handicaps from other places. Some of them will double check to see if they’ve been put in the right flight. There’s so much enthusiasm.”
