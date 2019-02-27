No, it’s not a boat tour of the Great Lakes. It’s Florida in mid-January. State environmental specialist Mary McMurray uses a map to show where they are expected to go on a recent Wednesday, during a nature boat tour of Gasparilla Sound-Charlotte Harbor Aquatic Preserves. The tour takes about two hours. Participants learn where a variety of species will be found. Dolphins, wild birds and aquatic life are viewed. McMurray is involved in Florida’s Aquatic Preserves. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s coastal office is responsible for oversight of the state’s 41 aquatic preserves, three National Estuarine Research Reserves, coral reef conservation programs, Florida Keys national marine sanctuary, and Florida Coastal Management Program. It is the mission of the coastal office to conserve and restore Florida’s resources for the benefit of people and the environment.
Tours hosted at Gasparilla Sound-Charlotte Harbor Aquatic Preserves.
- STAFF REPORT
