A rollover involving a pickup truck towing a trailer along southbound I-75 at mile marker 158 has prompted a lane closure.
Troopers say that during the crash, about 165 gallons of paint spilled.
At about 7:30 p.m., crews on scene had the southbound left lane closed.
Authorities ask for motorists to approach cautiously.
One truck occupant sustained an injury and was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.
This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they become available.
