Three people were arrested Tuesday morning in a multi-agency traffic enforcement detail on southbound Interstate 75 in Sarasota County.
A Florida Highway Patrol plane clocked a BMW traveling 91 mph in a posted 70 mph zone, FHP reported. As a trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver sped away, troopers said.
Troopers followed the BMW off the highway and into the Kings Gate Community in Port Charlotte. The car stopped there and the three occupants of the car ran away, FHP reported.
A trooper used his Taser on the driver, Luis Mull, and placed him under arrest.
The two passengers were later arrested in the Kings Crossing Shopping Plaza, which is about half a mile from where the car stopped, FHP said.
Mull, 24, of Sarasota, was arrested on charges of flee and elude, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting without violence.
The two passengers, Kenyontae Green, 22, of Sarasota, and Patrick Smith, 22, of Bradenton, were arrested on the same set of charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting without violence.
All three men were booked into the Charlotte County Jail.
