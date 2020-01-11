PUNTA GORDA — Two men were transported to hospitals Saturday after suffering injuries at a traffic mishap.
Before noon Saturday, the driver of a white pickup T-boned a red convertible near the Muscle Car City’s Salvation Army Fund Replenishment Car Show, according to a spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
The man driving the Jaguar convertible was ejected from his vehicle. He was transported via an Aeromed helicopter to Lee Memorial Hospital for his injuries, according to spokesperson Todd Dunn.
The man driving the white pickup truck was transported locally, Dunn said.
Northern parts of Acline Road and the southbound portion of Burnt Store Road were shut down briefly for the transport.
Both lanes opened back up at 1:42 p.m. Police had not determined fault Saturday.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kevin Esteban Bonilla Serrano, 18, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Julio Cesar Garcia Salas, 30, of Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
• Erin Danise McAdams, 35, 200 block of N.W. Chambers St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license expired more than 6 months. Bond: $1,500.
• Crystal Marie Feliciano, 28, 4300 block of Sibley Bay St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Brian Luis Arce, 42, 400 block of McCall Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
• Darius Jama Brady, 32, 3500 block of Middletown St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Trevor John Richards, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing in a structure or conveyance and petty theft, third subsequent offense. Bond: none.
• Robert Lawrence Villano, 74, of North Haven, Conn. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,000.
• Jenny Ann Miller, 60, 3000 block of Broadpoint Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Ashley Lovonne Nostdahl, 33, 1500 block of Persay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $12,500.
• Marshall Chase Smith, 29, 4400 block of Herder St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Timothy Andrew Mazziotti, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Steven Barry Richerson Sr., 43, 22000 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of an injunction within 500 feet of petitioner’s residence, school or place of employment. Bond: $3,000.
• Jimmey Dwayne Vanamburg II, 40, 21500 block of Sheldon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failing to register a motor vehicle, and attaching a registration/license plate that wasn’t assigned. Bond: $8,500.
• Damian Demetrius Meeks, 44, of Orlando. Charges: out-of-county warrant, sexual battery with a weapon a victim 12 years or older, and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: none.
• Edward John Carter, 46, of Omaha, Neb. Charge: trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamines, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $112,500.
• Keri Christine Smith, 39, of Omaha, Neb. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Anthony Fernando Conchinha Jr., of North Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Leroy Anthony McDaniel Jr., 31, 500 block of Corto Andra St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Mario Matthews, 37, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $10,000.
The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission reported the following arrests:
• Zachary Louis Brumm, 22, of St. Petersburg. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
