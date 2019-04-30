Anne and John Costa love to travel. So when the Rotonda West couple got a letter inviting them to an informational seminar on discounted travel, they were intrigued. Plus, just for attending, they’d get free travel certificates.
The company making the presentation at the Sleep Inn in Port Charlotte was Member Only Services from Orlando. It offers travel discounts by licensing proprietary software owned by a third-party technology and service provider.
The Costas said the presented membership fee was $7,995. But after separating into individual meetings, a sales rep reduced their price to $5,495 which included discounts for refusing the free travel certificates and paying by check rather than a credit card.
Clearly highlighted in the licensing agreement, the Costas could cancel if they mailed Member Only Services a certified letter postmarked on or before the third business day. Secure they had this escape clause, the Costas signed it and wrote Member Only Services a check for $5,495.
However, after leaving and “being unable to find much about the company” online, the Costas had second thoughts, canceling the deal the next day per the exact terms in the agreement.
After a month without their refund, they called Member Only Services and were told it takes four to six weeks to issue the check. After six weeks, they began calling numerous times, being told the managers were at lunch. Or out sick. Or didn’t get their message. After nine weeks with no response or check, the Costas wrote to me for help.
I contacted Member Only Services and received a response the following day from its attorney promising to review the Costa’s contract. A day later, the attorney emailed the Costas apologizing for the delay, explaining it was due to “some employee turnover and moved offices” and that a refund would be sent immediately.
So, almost three months after canceling their Member Only Services agreement, the Costas were finally issued a Cashier’s Check for $5,495.
The Better Business Bureau defines travel clubs as paid-membership organizations that offer its members discount travel services. It labels them as a “suspect industry” due to “a high level of misrepresentation and dissatisfied customers.” Seniors -- with the time and money to travel – are a prime target.
A BBB search for Member Only Services results in a report on Reservation Network Group in Orlando, where the company is listed as an alternative name along with RNG Travel and related businesses The Leisure Group and Resorts Plus International.
In the overall company overview, the BBB report notes some consumers were “unable to access the online site until after the three day right to cancel.” Additionally, “some claim the savings are not as represented during the presentation.”
The takeaway? Regardless of the company name, travel clubs aren’t an impulse buy. Vet them before committing any money.
After doing a BBB search, Floridians should look for the company’s required state Sellers of Travel number. Any business offering travel services or membership in a travel club must register with the Florida Department of Consumer Services and post a performance bond which protects consumers. The “ST” number must be included in all contracts and advertisements. Search registrations online at www.freshfromflorida.com or call 800-435-7352. Don’t see one? Stay away. The Costas said they didn’t notice any registration numbers in their materials.
Another vetting tool is membership in professional travel organizations, like the American Society of Travel Agents (www.asta.org).
While the ASTA logo is prominently displayed on the Member Only Services webpage, ASTA confirms neither it nor Reservation Network are members and may begin a “logo-violator” process.
Finally, don’t go to any of these presentations just for a free gift. All you’ll get is a travel voucher, claimable from a separate gift fulfillment company. But, additional fees are often required. And with many restrictions, they’re usually extremely difficult to redeem.
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
