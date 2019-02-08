Italian Water Circus in town
Cirque Italia, the first traveling Italian Water Circus with a 35,000-gallon water stage and amazing artists from all over the world will be performing from Feb. 7-Feb. 10 at 100 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, the Marketplace in downtown Punta Gorda. This is the only one of its kind in the country and will be premiering its newest show “Aqua.” For showtimes and more information, visit cirqueitalia.com.
Gaines Veterans Memorial Park fundraiser set
The first community fundraiser for the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park is scheduled for 3 p.m., Feb. 16 at American Legion Post 103, 2101 Taylor Road in Punta Gorda. Tickets are $35 which includes admission to the program, concert and food and can be purchased at the event. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
DAR meeting scheduled
The Charlotte Bay Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution next meeting will be held Feb. 18, at the Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. RSVP must be called in to Ruth Weaver at 941-505-4228 or emailed to ruthweaver330@gmail.com no later than noon Feb. 11. Lunch will be ordered from the menu. No cash accepted; credit card or check only. Special Guest speaker: Dale Phillips, Civilian Crime Prevention Officer, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, will give a presentation on, “Identity Theft and Elder Abuse.”
High School band to hold car show
The Port Charlotte High School Band will be having a car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Port Charlotte High School, 18200 Cochran Blvd., front parking lot. Registration is $10 and benefits the Port Charlotte High School band program. Judging with trophies and concessions will be available. Door prizes and 50/50 drawings. For more information, call 941-286-3722.
Woman’s Club to host fundraiser
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte will host a fundraiser at The Gilded Grape Winery, 4069 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Proceeds will benefit local charities which are supported by the Woman’s Club each year. For more information or tickets, contact Irene Jones at 856-217-4148.
AAUW scholarships offered
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte branch of American Association of University Women offers scholarships to Charlotte County women who have experienced an interruption in their education. Each applicant must reside in Charlotte County and be enrolled or accepted into a degree seeking program. The three scholarships available are $1,000 each. For more information, contact Kathleen Campanirio at 508-878-9160. All applications must be submitted no later than April 2, 2019.
Car wash planned
The Port Charlotte High School Band will be having a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Charlotte State Bank and Trust, Peachland Blvd, Port Charlotte. The group is requesting a $5 donation but any amount will be appreciated. For more information, call 941-626-7631.
Drama Troupe to perform ‘Anything Goes’
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 presents “Anything Goes” by Cole Porter on March 28-31 and April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
P.E.O. to hold luncheon and auction
The annual P.E.O., Chapter HN Social luncheon and auction will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. There is no charge for the luncheon, but a reservation is required. The deadline for reservations is Feb. 15. For more information or to make a reservation, call Lorna Louscher at 239-898-6021; lornamlouscher@yahoo.com or Patti Linn at 941-637-8160; linn46@comcast.net.
CERT training offered
Charlotte County Emergency Management is offering Citizen’s Emergency Response Team basic training course. This course is designed for anyone who is interested in gaining skills and knowledge to help make their communities prepared and resilient when an incident occurs.
This is a three-day course, held on Saturdays beginning Feb. 23, and is free of charge. All classes will be held at the Heritage Oak Park Community Center, 19520 Heritage Oak Blvd., Port Charlotte. Seating is limited, register by Feb. 20 online: www.surveymonkey.com/r/D9BNCZ3. For more information, contact Charlotte County CERT by email charlottecountycert@gmail.com or call 813-702-3785.
Charlotte Goodwill’s MicroEnterprise Institute
People thinking about starting or growing their own business are invited to apply to the Goodwill Southwest Florida MicroEnterprise Institute, scheduled to begin April 15 and will be offered for free. The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program. Classes will be held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charlotte Tech Center 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise, or call 239-995-2106 Ext. 2215 for more information.
Open house and car show scheduled
The Sun Newspaper will hold its Mid-Winter Open House and Collector Car Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor. The event is coordinated by the Vintage Motor Car Club of America SW Florida Region. Live entertainment will be provided, trophies will be awarded and food and beverages available. For more information, contact Lee Royston at 941-626-9359.
Annual Bocce Tournament scheduled
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, will hold its 12th annual Bocce Tournament on Feb. 16. The games will begin at 9 a.m and will consist of men’s and ladies mixed teams. For a $12 donation, lunch and beverages will be provided, along with a raffle and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Elks Children’s Therapy Services. There is a sign up sheet at the Lodge for members and their guests. For more information, call 941-661-0573.
Space still available for Honor Flight 2019
Honor Flights transport veterans to Washington, D.C., to be honored at their memorial.
On May 4, SWFL Honor Flight will again honor our veterans by transporting them, and a guardian, to Washington D.C. to visit numerous monuments, including the WWII Memorial and the changing of the guard in Arlington Cemetery. There is still space available for additional veterans and guardians. Although the cost of this year’s trip is nearly $95,000, the veteran pays nothing. Guardians pay their own way, at $550. Donations are always appreciated. Honor Flight receives no corporate or government sponsorship. It is a 501c(3) non-profit charitable organization, and donations are tax-deductible. For more information, call Ginni Fay 941-315-0131, or email: ginnif@aol.com or Liz Barton at 941-628-1298, or email: goddessofvets@gmail.com.
9th annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive
The 9th annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive to benefit The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be held on Feb. 23 in Punta Gorda. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the food drive and registration will take place at The Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Crawl starts at 1:30 p.m. with last hour from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost for Crawl $30 pre-paid in advance. Ticket sales end Feb. 21. Attendees receive a T-shirt, logo Koozie, program book and goodie bag. Anyone bringing a food item will receive a raffle ticket - one per can of food up to 20 tickets - for a chance to win Caribbean Cruise for. A portion of the proceeds also benefit the Harry Chapin Food bank the Homeless Coalition and the local Salvation Army. Food drive is open to all. For more information, go to www.puntagordapubcrawl.com or call Mike Colgan at 239-872-1171 or Nick Berry at 941-628-4800.
Western New Yorkers reunion
WNY Reunion will be held on March 6 at Tropic Isles Auditorium, 1507 28th Ave. West, Palmetto. Coffee and doughnuts at 11 a.m., lunch at noon. Bring a dish to pass, plates, silverware and napkins. There is a $3 per person donation at door registration. Short business meeting, roll call of counties, and door prizes will follow lunch. For more information, call Jackie at 941-722-8569.
Free genealogy classes offered
Charlotte County Genealogical Society, Inc. holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public, at Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
Taste of Punta Gorda scheduled
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will present it 12th annual taste of Punta Gorda on March 3 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. It will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities serving “tastes” of signature dishes. It includes 80 vendors of arts, crafts and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs of Charlotte County will participate. There will be a kid’s zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz Band, Florida Mountain Men and the Boogiemen. For more information, visit, www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
Perennial Film Festival
The second annual Perennial Film Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on March 2 and March 3 at the Punta Gorda Historic Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Perennial Film Festival provides filmmakers with a platform to connect, learn, and reach people with quality stories via the video and film craft. Filmmakers are honored Sunday during the awards ceremony. Space is limited. Order tickets or learn about the films and how to submit films at perennialfilmfestival.com.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media and Asbury Shorts, USA, will present the fifth annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival on March 6 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event will be hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 908-618-1776 or email nlpr@aol.com.
Free Nature Lecture/Field Trip Series
Join the Charlotte County Community Services Department for “The Nature in Your Neighborhood,” a free six-part lecture/field trip series covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. The program will begin 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte on the first Wednesday of the month through June 5. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna, visit some of Charlotte County’s parks to see subject areas in person, and gain an appreciation for the diverse wildlife and natural environments within Charlotte County. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and weather conditions and are reminded to bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register at least one week prior by calling 941-627-1628. Participants must provide their own transportation to the field trip sites. For information, call 941-627-1628, ext. 103 or marc.solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Paddle with a valentine
Paddle the Lower Peace River from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14. Paddle with Florida master naturalist Rick Fried past the turn-of-the century Liverpool phosphate dock ruins. Check the rookery for bird activity and then up in the Peace River to the Nav-A-Gator for lunch. Return via a short cut. Participants must provide pfd, watercraft and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to the Sierra Club accepted. Reservations required. Call 941-637-8805.
