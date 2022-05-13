PUNTA GORDA — The squad that is tasked with the most difficult jobs went to work Friday on one of their most intensive types of rescues: trench collapses.
The Charlotte County Fire and EMS Special Operations Team participated in a trench rescue exercise planned before the fatal trench collapse on Monday.
On Monday afternoon, a collapse on Burnt Store Road near Notre Dame Boulevard killed two men.
The victims worked for a private contractor hired to lay down utility lines to provide reclaimed water for the Tuckers Point subdivision, according to Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason.
They were identified as Marcos Santiz-Lopez, 41, and Brandon M. Colburn, 25, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. They worked for Guymann Construction in Cape Coral.
On Friday, Lt. Jon Jensen, who led the 10-member team, said the training session was planned a month before the Burnt Store Road trench collapse.
Training itself is dangerous, he said.
"Normally we do a live trench exercise every year," he said.
On Friday, the team did not use a live trench. He said this type of exercise has the "highest liability" and that on two previous occasions there was a partial collapse of the trench while the team was training. Fortunately, he said, the team was able to shore up the walls and no one was injured.
Friday's exercise was conducted at the Public Safety Complex on Airport Road.
He recalled Monday's collapse, saying it was a "complex trench with multiple utilities in different directions."
Jensen said the second victim pulled from the trench had 18,000 pounds of dirt on him, but the crew never gave up hope.
He said the collapse could have provided a void space, explaining sometimes a buried victim can be under something like a pipe, where there could be an air pocket. Finding the person is their priority.
"In trench scenarios first off, we need to bring the body out."
Friday's training lacked the adrenaline-pumping experience of Monday, when the special operations crew was on the scene shoring up the trench that wound up at about 30 feet deep.
Before the collapse, the trench was about 7 feet wide and 10 feet deep.
Jensen said first responders practice every Friday, and training is continuous for all scenarios his crew and other first responders might face.
Special operations also trains for building collapses, such as the one which occurred in the Surfside apartment complex on Florida's east coast.
He said other training exercises include motor vehicle occurrences, hazardous materials, urban search and rescue, building shoring, tower training along with fire and rescue.
Jensen said the crew has to be able to rescue a worker from a high tower or construction crane, should the person become ill and need to get down with assistance.
Friday's training included five hours of extensive work.
"It was very labor intensive," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.