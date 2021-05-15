Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash that took place shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday on Cochran Boulevard near the U.S. 41 intersection in Port Charlotte.

According to FHP, a 42-year-old Port Charlotte man was driving a dump truck west on Cochran Boulevard. As he was approaching the green light at U.S. 41, a 74-year-old man, also from Port Charlotte, was on a motorized tricycle going southbound on the shoulder of U.S. 41.

The 74-year-old man tried to turn onto Cochran Boulevard when he and the dump truck collided, states the report. The man died on the scene. The dump truck driver was not injured.

