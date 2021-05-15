Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash that took place shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday on Cochran Boulevard near the U.S. 41 intersection in Port Charlotte.
According to FHP, a 42-year-old Port Charlotte man was driving a dump truck west on Cochran Boulevard. As he was approaching the green light at U.S. 41, a 74-year-old man, also from Port Charlotte, was on a motorized tricycle going southbound on the shoulder of U.S. 41.
The 74-year-old man tried to turn onto Cochran Boulevard when he and the dump truck collided, states the report. The man died on the scene. The dump truck driver was not injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.