Florida Highway Patrol troopers are looking for the driver who critically injured a pedestrian Friday night.

Officials believe the driver of the pickup, possibly a 2003-2005 GMC C5500, was traveling south on Taylor Road near Creekbridge Drive in Punta Gorda around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

A 52-year-old Punta Gorda man was walking on the grassy shoulder, when a portion of the pickup struck him — causing critical injuries. The driver fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

