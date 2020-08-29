Florida Highway Patrol troopers are looking for the driver who critically injured a pedestrian Friday night.
Officials believe the driver of the pickup, possibly a 2003-2005 GMC C5500, was traveling south on Taylor Road near Creekbridge Drive in Punta Gorda around 9:15 p.m. Friday.
A 52-year-old Punta Gorda man was walking on the grassy shoulder, when a portion of the pickup struck him — causing critical injuries. The driver fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.