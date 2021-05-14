When the pandemic hit, many in the food service industry who suddenly found themselves without work noticed that the trucks kept rolling, said Glenn Osterberg, range manager at the Suncoast Trucking Academy in Punta Gorda.
But while the trucks are always rolling, there’s been a chronic shortage of people to drive them.
“For the past 10 to 15 years, we’ve (industry) been short of drivers — some 50,000 to 60,000,” said Osterberg.
This is due to the fact truck drivers work long hours — some 60 to 70 hours a week, and they can be away from their families some two to four weeks at a time.
When the Colonial Pipeline was recently shut down due to ransomware hackers, the fuel industry had to make plans to transport more gasoline by truck. Meanwhile, the Biden administration issued an order allowing some truckers transporting gasoline to work longer hours.
For any type of truck driver, starting salaries for the first year are between $35,000 to $40,000, and $50,000 to $70,000 the second year, Osterberg said.
Anyone wanting to explore a new career in a field lacking workers can train locally at the Suncoast Trucking Academy, 28040 Airpark Drive, in Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-347-7445.
What does it take to drive a truck?
Drivers spend time in a classroom, but most of the training is done on the range — a large, paved area adjacent to the Punta Gorda Airport where students’ driving skills are put to the test.
Upon completion of the course at the Academy they most likely would get a job, as the Academy boasts a 98% placement rate. The school works with 15 to 20 companies which recruit workers upon completion of their training, he said.
The training, given by the Academy’s four instructors, is a 160-hour, four-week course held Monday through Friday, said Royce Engemann, director of admissions.
He said the course costs $6,700. Upon successful completion, students would be issued a certificate they would show to potential employers.
The Academy makes it a seamless process for successful graduates, as the student’s paperwork is entered into the system which the tax collector’s office retrieves after the student shows proper identification. Then they would receive their commercial driver’s license, commonly known as a CDL.
The training
For the first week, students receive in-classroom instruction. Then, for the next three, they are out on the range.
The pre-trip inspection part of the course is where students inspect the vehicle, making sure the equipment is in working order. Osterberg said safety is the No. 1 priority at every level of training.
The second part on the range involves the students operating the vehicle and exhibiting back-up maneuvers, Engemann said. The large lot has cones marking off different “road” situations, and the students must back up the tractor trailer in a variety of ways.
The third part of the course takes the student driver out on the road with the instructor, where the student experiences a variety of conditions. Failure to put on a seat belt is an automatic failure, said Engemann.
While the road test could last an hour or longer and isn’t timed, the first two parts have to be completed within an hour; a student taking longer than that would automatically fail, he said. However, the student can retake that portion of the test for a fee of $150. Should the student fail two courses, it would cost $250, and three retakes would cost $350.
A passing grade is 80% or higher, said Engemann.
Gasoline haulers require further testing, background check
Beside the nationwide driver shortage overall, recent concern is centered on gasoline tank haulers. Summertime gasoline demand is expected to be high, and more tank haulers are needed now that the Colonial Pipeline has lost production days.
For those wishing to get their gasoline tank and hazmat endorsement, further testing at the local Department of Motor Vehicles is required. It is a written, multiple-choice test, said Engemann. Upon successful completion of the test, the driver still would not be ready to hit the road, as a federal background check is then conducted, he added.
“Lately, this has been taking longer, about 30 to 90 days,” said Engemann. The background check is done to make sure the applicant doesn’t have any felonies and whose background doesn’t show any red flags.
Drivers with a hazmat endorsement would have a letter on their CDL which indicates what they are allowed to haul.
A variety of students have been trained at the Academy, said Osterberg. “A female student used to drive, but she quit to raise kids. Then, she went back to school.”
Those who worked as professional drivers need not take the entire course, but take a “coaching” course instead, said Engemann.
Let’s talk dollars
Osterberg said he tells his students to first work for a trucking company.
He said a trucking company would supply the tractor (truck part) and trailer, which holds the transport goods.
He said some choose to own their own tractors. “A brand, new shiny Peterbilt costs about $175,000,” he said.
Owners of their own trailers pay in the range of $30,000 to $40,000, but it all depends on whether they want a flat bed, regular trailer or refrigerated trailer.
Diesel fuel costs are high, too, said Engemann. He said the trucks generally get 5 to 6 mpg. Then there are many tires the owner has to maintain — “that’s why they call them 18-wheelers,” he said. Even an oil change costs a few hundred dollars.
Looking at the cost of ownership versus the cost of owning one’s own tractor, it makes sense to start out working for someone else.
Osterberg said for those students who do decide to go into business for themselves, he urges them to first see what the profession is about. He said he urges them to take business courses, as the owner of a tractor or tractor and trailer “has a very high overhead and a very low profit margin.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.