Members of the Trump Club of Charlotte County gathered Thursday evening along U.S. 41 to show their support of President Donald Trump. "These impeachment hearings that are going on are absolutely ridiculous," said the club's president, Christine Pontoriero. "We want our president to know we definitely support him and don't appreciate the craziness." The next club meeting will be at 11:30 a.m., Dec. 2 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, where Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is slated to speak. For more information, e-mail CCTrumpClub@gmail.com.
-Compiled by Sun Staff Writer Liz Hardaway
