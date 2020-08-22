Members from four different Republican clubs in Charlotte County traveled together from Englewood to Laishley Park in Punta Gorda on Saturday morning to show support for President Donald J. Trump.
Organized by Charlotte County Republican Party Chair Gene Murtha, more than 200 cars converged at the park.
Christine Pontoriero, president of Trump Club of Charlotte County, led the group of cars on the ride in her red convertible.
"I led an event similar to this in the summer of 2016, and I'm so proud of the turnout here today," Pontoriero said.
Rotonda resident Rob Murphy saw a flyer about the event, and decided to join the group.
"I thought it would be nice to come along and spend some time with like-minded people," Murphy said.
Tom Watson, owner of the Bean on 41 Coffee Shop, provided music and entertainment at the event.
Organizers will be hosting a Trump boat parade at 10 a.m. Sept. 19. Boats will gather in the Peace River, east of the U.S. 41 bridges.
For more information, contact Gene Murtha at genemurtha@comcast.net.
