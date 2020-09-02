Boaters who support President Trump are planning to take to the water to show their patriotism and support this weekend.
The Charlotte County Trump Club is planning a boat parade on Saturday, Sept. 5 at the southeast side of the U.S. 41 bridges. Attendees are planning to gather near Laishley Marina at 10 a.m.
"We plan on swinging by Fisherman’s Village and then over to a point off shore of Gilchrist Park by 2 p.m. and hopefully get some cheers from people at the park," said Richard Russell, the Charlotte County Trump Club Boat Parade chairman. "We anticipate we'll be about 50 to 100 yards from the pier of the park where we will congregate and celebrate our nation's leader and disburse later from there."
On Sunday, Sept. 6 at 11 a.m., a group of boaters will start out at Fishermen’s Village and cruise to Laishley Park and back. Lineup will start at 10 a.m. in front of Harpoon Harry’s. Attendees are encouraged to decorate their boats in red, white and blue and bring their Trump flags.
A third parade is planned for Saturday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Peace River, east of the U.S. 41 bridges.
Boaters will travel west through Charlotte Harbor and into the Punta Gorda Isles canal system.
At the entrance to Colony Point, larger vessels will separate, travel through the harbor and rejoin the smaller boats at the Ponce Inlet.
Most of the boats will be able to go under the Colony Point Bridge with a clearance of 12 feet.
Following a lead boat, the parade will wind around the canals until they meet up again with the large boats.
All vessels will then proceed through the perimeter canal and out Buckley's Pass, then to Charlotte Harbor where the parade will end.
When traveling the canals, event organizers − the Charlotte County Republican Party parade committee − urge boaters to watch their wake.
"Single file and no wake," said Jim Crumbaugh, PGI Seafarers boat club commodore. "We’ve had other things go through here like the annual PGI Christmas boat parade (with around 60 boats) but we just want to stress safety of going through the canals."
Another organizer, Gene Murtha, told the Sun they have been working with local authorities as far as boater safety is concerned.
"The (Charlotte County) Sheriff’s Office and the Punta Gorda Police Department marine units (will be in the area)," Murtha said. "All the boaters are pretty experienced and know (Charlotte) Harbor pretty well. It will be very orderly and a lot of fun."
For more information, email Gene Murtha at genemurtha@comcast.net.
