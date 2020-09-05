More than 40 boats filled with President Donald J. Trump supporters gathered east of the U.S. 41 bridges for a cruise around Charlotte Harbor on Saturday morning. The plan was to travel to Fishermen's Village, turn around and stop near the Gilchrist Park pier around 2 p.m. and return to Laishley Marina in Punta Gorda. Organizers from the Charlotte County Trump Club said the parade ended early due to the heat.
Trump supporters unite on the water
- By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer
