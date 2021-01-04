What’s the worst part of going through security at an airport? The long lines? Taking off your shoes? , or waiting behind the people who don’t know to take off their shoes?
TSA PreCheck can change all that. It's mobile RV makes periodic stops at the Punta Gorda Airport in the short-term parking lot at 28000 Airport Road. Check the airport's website to see when it will come next, www.flypgd.com
TSA PreCheck is the Transportation Security Administration’s expedited screening program that enables identified, low-risk air travelers to enjoy a much more relaxed screening process.
Approved travelers won’t have to remove their shoes, TSA compliant liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts.
To apply, passengers must pre-enroll online at www.identogo.com/precheck. Then, they can schedule a fingerprinting appointment. The process will conclude with the passenger giving fingerprints for a background check.
Applicants will receive a written notification of whether they’ve been approved within two to three weeks after the in-person appointment.
Once approved, travelers will receive a known traveler number to use TSA PreCheck lanes at select security checkpoints. The application fee is $85 for five years and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or a certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.