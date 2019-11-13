PUNTA GORDA — What’s the worst part of going through security at an airport? Is it the long lines, the wait? Is it taking off your shoes, or waiting behind the people who don’t know to take off their shoes?
Well, all the aforementioned issues can be a part of the past, thanks to TSA PreCheck.
The TSA PreCheck mobile RV will return to the Punta Gorda Airport, or PGD, for mobile enrollment onsite from Monday, Dec. 9 to Thursday, Dec. 19. Enrollment will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. The TSA PreCheck RV will be in the short-term parking lot at 28000 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
TSA PreCheck is the Transportation Security Administration’s expedited screening program that enables identified, low-risk air travelers to enjoy a much more relaxed screening process.
Approved travelers won’t have to remove their shoes, TSA compliant liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts.
For December and February, passenger traffic is anticipated to be 25% more than last year, said PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller. “Passengers with TSA PreCheck are going to be happy they enrolled.”
The Precheck RV came earlier this year, where 792 new travelers were enrolled. The airport decided to work with Indentogo to add this two-week enrollment in December due to growing demand, Miller said. She hopes it will visit again in Spring of 2020.
To apply, passengers first need to pre-enroll online at www.identogo.com/precheck. Then, they can schedule a fingerprinting appointment. Here, passengers need to bring documentation proving their identity and citizenship. A valid U.S. passport will count for both requirements. To prove your identity and citizenship, you can also bring your driver’s license and birth certificate.
If you have a name change or alias, bring the original documents to confirm changes.
The process will conclude with the passenger giving fingerprints for a background check.
Applicants will receive a written notification of whether they’ve been approved within two to three weeks after the in-person appointment. You can also check your status online at www.universalenroll.dhs.gov/programs/precheck.
Once approved, travelers will receive a known traveler number to use TSA PreCheck lanes at select security checkpoints. The application fee is $85 for five years and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or a certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.
Passengers can only carry on a certain amount of liquids, known as the 3-1-1 liquids. This means having liquids in a 3.4 ounce bottle or less in a quart-sized, clear, plastic bag. Each passenger is allowed one bag.
Passengers wishing to apply can register for an appointment at www.identogo.com/rv.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.