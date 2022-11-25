Englewood Turkey Trot 2022

Teresa Dailey walks with her family in the Englewood Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day at Ann Dever Park Trail.

ENGLEWOOD — Brenda and Augusto Perez waited at the finish line for their son, Iker, to cross.

He arrived a day earlier from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and joined his fellow Lemon Bay High School alumni for the annual Thanksgiving morning Turkey Trot.


