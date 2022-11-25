ENGLEWOOD — Brenda and Augusto Perez waited at the finish line for their son, Iker, to cross.
He arrived a day earlier from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and joined his fellow Lemon Bay High School alumni for the annual Thanksgiving morning Turkey Trot.
Perez-Caldera, 18, was among the 200-plus participants to finish the ninth annual Englewood Area Cancer Foundation 5K event in about 27 minutes.
"It's been tough for us after Hurricane Ian," Brenda Perez said of the heavy damage to her Englewood East home. "Three trees crashed through our house. Our kitchen, the cabinets and a lot of our appliances like our refrigerator is wrecked. But I didn't want any of that to spoil the holidays. I decorated part of the house that didn't get destroyed."
Augusto Perez, a four-time cancer survivor, that has left him an amputee, said he's proud his son participated in the Turkey Trot.
"This is his first time back to Englewood on leave," Augusto Perez said. "We will wait to do the repairs to our home until after the holidays. It's extremely stressful when you have $130,000 worth of damage and you get a check from your insurance company for less than $35,000. But today, we celebrate with our family."
Shannon Mullin came from Punta Gorda to run the race that meanders through Ann Dever Park in Englewood. She works in finance and rarely gets a day off. However, she's inspired by her 22-year-old son, Sea, who would want her up and out of bed Thanksgiving morning.
"My son is a Marine," she said. "He would be disappointed in me if I didn't get out here and run. It's good for you, especially if you are going to be cooking and eating all day. It's good to burn off some calories ahead of time. Plus this course is one of my favorites, it's more relaxed."
Longtime Lemon Bay High School guidance counselor Teresa Dailey walked the damp trail with her family. She recognized many participants.
At the 19:42 mark, Lemon Bay High School track student Ronnie Marquette, 15, crossed the finish line first with team mate Kyle Domke, 16, not far behind.
Organizing the event was Erin Halstead and Melody Vasbinder. They don't have awards, T-shirts or other fancy items. The $15 fee for adults and $5 for children is all donated to the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation to help residents suffering from cancer.
The Kiwanis Club of Englewood helps with registration, snacks and goodie bags.
"I think the numbers of people we helped are down this year compared to last year," said Marge Sandness, board member and Kiwanis member. "It has been an odd year however. We did stop provide rides to treatment, but we do still give gift cards and help reimburse the survivor for lodging while they are getting out-of-town treatment."
Sadness said the Turkey Trot is the one of the board's major fundraisers. The money helps those in need get help and resources from the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation.
"We are very happy to see people come out and support the event," she said. "It was a good day."
Since November 2011, the foundation helped more than 100 local families. There are about six families served each month. The foundation membership has more than 300 supporters. The foundation donated more than $110,000 in services and financial assistance to cancer warriors since its inception.
For more information on the foundation, visit www.theeacf.org.
