FORT MYERS — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, or FWC, has charged two men with poaching thousands of Florida’s native turtles, selling them in Florida, some heading to international markets. The charges represent the state’s largest seizure of illegally harvested turtles in recent history, amounting to hundreds of thousands in black market value.
“The illegal trade of turtles is having a global impact on many turtle species and our ecosystems. We commend our law enforcement’s work to address the crisis of illegal wildlife trafficking,” FWC executive director Eric Sutton said.
“Putting a stop to this criminal enterprise is a significant win for conservation,” said Col. Curtis Brown, head of FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement. “Arresting people engaged in illegal wildlife trafficking supports our environment and legal businesses. It is especially positive and rewarding to be able to release many of the turtles back into the wild.”
The arrests that included drug charges and other wildlife harvesting drew more praise as details were released at FWC offices in Fort Myers on Friday.
“We know that the global black market in live animals includes traffickers smuggling protected species of turtles out of the United States, usually for export to the Asian pet market,” said Dr. Craig Stanford, chair of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Tortoise and Freshwater Turtle Specialist Group. “This sinister and illegal trade threatens the future of many species of North American animals, and as one of the most threatened animal groups on the planet, turtles are at the forefront of our concern.”
The illegal harvesting of wildlife ranks behind guns, drugs and human smuggling. The International Fund for Animal Welfare estimates the illegal US wildlife trade tops $19 billion annually.
The FWC launched an undercover investigation after receiving a tip in February 2018. Through surveillance and other tactics, FWC investigators determined that an organized trafficking ring was catching and selling wild turtles to large-scale reptile dealers and illegal distributors, who then shipped most of them overseas on the black market. Michael Boesenberg, 39, of Fort Myers, directed turtle harvesting in large numbers, selling to a buyer with links to Asian markets. Michael Clemons, 23, of Fort Myers is also charged.
To fulfill a buyer’s request, these poachers targeted habitats known for specific species. Over time they depleted the populations, expanding to other parts of the state to meet demand. The FWC predicts turtle populations are most heavily impacted in Lee County, the primary source for the seized turtles, but that the suspects worked with other wildlife traffickers around the state and country. The total negative impacts to wild turtle populations stretch beyond Lee County and Florida, however.
“Wild turtle populations cannot sustain the level of harvest that took place here,” said Brooke Talley, FWC’s Reptile and Amphibian Conservation coordinator. “This will likely have consequences for the entire ecosystem and is a detriment for our citizens and future generations.”
Depending upon species, poached turtles sold wholesale for up to $300 each and retailed for as much as $10,000 each in Asia. Evidence indicated turtles sold within one month totaled an estimated $60,000. The sellers got mostly cash, occasionally trading turtles for marijuana products, officials said.
The FWC documented more than 4,000 turtles illegally taken and sold over six months, including Florida box turtles, Eastern box turtles, striped mud turtles, Florida mud turtles, chicken turtles, Florida softshell turtles, Gulf Coast spiny softshell turtles, spotted turtles and diamondback terrapins. As a result of a search warrant served on Aug. 12, investigators found the poachers in possession of hundreds of turtles, along with the skull and shell of a protected Kemp’s ridley sea turtle. Turtles seized had an estimated black market value of $200,000.
All confiscated animals were evaluated for health and species identification by FWC biologists. Over 600 turtles went back to the wild, two dozen were quarantined and released at a later date, and a handful were retained by a captive wildlife licensee since they were not native to the area. Nearly 300 of the freed turtles are now part of a longterm monitoring project by the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation in Lee County.
“SCCF has been conducting research on these turtles for nearly two decades. Thanks to FWC for uncovering this illicit activity that has adversely affected wild turtle populations,” said Chris Lechowicz, Wildlife & Habitat Management program director at SCCF.
Selling wild-caught freshwater turtles is illegal and regulated by Florida Administrative Code 68A-25.002 (6). Some turtle species may be kept as captive wildlife with proper permits.
You can help by reporting suspected wildlife violations to the FWC. To make a report, call the Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or text Tip@MyFWC.com.
Suspects in the FWC bust and their charges include:
Michael Boesenberg, 39, Fort Myers:
Dealing in stolen property as an organizer
3 counts, taking over the bag limit of turtles
Over the possession limit of box turtles
Sale and offer for sale turtle taken from the wild
9 counts, Standard Caging Requirements for Captive Wildlife
Possession of marine turtle parts
Possession of black bear parts
Possess cannabis over 20 grams
Possess with intent to sell/deliver
Possess controlled substance (THC oil)
Michael Clemons, 23, Fort Myers:
Dealing in stolen property
2 counts, taking over the bag limit of turtles
Over the possession limit of box turtles
Sale and offer for sale turtle taken from the wild
Transporting wild-caught turtles without a permit
