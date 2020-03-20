Deputies found over 28 grams of methamphetamine Thursday evening after pulling a driver over for not wearing a seat belt.
Beforehand, a Charlotte County Sheriff’s corporal in an unmarked vehicle observed what he thought was a drug deal going about a half-hour earlier at the Port Charlotte Winn-Dixie parking lot. There, Punta Gorda resident Sean Patrick Orawe, 26, entered a silver vehicle for two minutes. Orawe then went back to a white Volkswagen, which was driven by Port Charlotte resident Nickalus Joseph Bessette, 23.
Bessette was pulled over around 6:30 p.m. for not wearing a seat belt. As the vehicle pulled over, the deputy saw a clear plastic baggie being thrown from the passenger side onto the grass. This later was found to contain over 20 grams of methamphetamine.
Neither Bessette nor Orawe admitted to throwing the narcotics out the window, with Bessette later pleading the fifth, states the report.
When asked for his driver’s license, registration and insurance card, Bessette only provided the vehicle information.
As the two were arrested, Bessette used sign language toward Orawe, court records state.
After transporting the two to Charlotte County Jail, the deputy found a baggie with 3.4 grams of methamphetamine, as well as eight pills, on the floorboard where Orawe sat.
Once in the jail, Orawe told deputies he had narcotics and removed a plastic baggie containing 5.5 grams of methamphetamine out of his “buttocks area,” court records state.
Both men were each charged with trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamines, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Orawe, who uses the aliases “Cupcake” and “Poptart,” was also off bond. Both are being held in Charlotte County Jail. Bessette had a bond of $60,000 and Orawe with a bond of $55,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.