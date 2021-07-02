Two men have been arrested in the May 23 theft of a catalytic converter after a surveillance camera at a South Punta Gorda business caught them in the act.
Yordan Carreras Cespedes, 33, and Andy Manuh Flores Herrera, 25, both of Fort Myers, also received other charges in addition to the theft, after they were stopped by law enforcement on June 22 during a traffic stop.
The two used a tow truck with a bogus business name, and were thought to have committed other similar crimes, which put Charlotte and neighboring counties’ deputies on high alert.
Charlotte County deputies on May 23 responded to a South Punta Gorda business on Tamiami Trail, where they were informed a catalytic converter was cut and removed from a Ford Excursion.
Detectives viewed surveillance footage from the business and observed a Dodge Ram 4500 pulling into the parking lot.
The two suspects exited the vehicle, and while one looked underneath the Excursion, the other acted as a lookout.
At one point, one of the suspects walked directly in front of the camera where the letter “B A” was seen tattooed on his right arm.
The suspects’ tow truck, marked with “Kings Towing” and used to commit the crime, was not property of any legitimate business, detectives discovered during their investigation.
They determined the tow truck was used as a facade to commit crimes during the day without drawing suspicion.
The vehicle, traveling north on I-75 near mile marker 170, was spotted by road patrol deputies on June 22.
The driver was identified as Herrera and the passenger as Cespedes. The driver’s tattoo also matched what was observed on the surveillance footage from May 23.
During the traffic stop, Cespedes gave deputies with a fraudulent business card stating he owned and operated Y&S towing.
It was determined that neither Kings towing or Y&S towing are legitimate businesses.
Both Herrera and Cespedes were interviewed, and they confessed to their involvement in catalytic converter thefts in the area and selling the items for profit.
The theft of catalytic converters have been a recent criminal trend throughout southwest Florida.
Cespedes was charged with having a wrecker tow truck without ID on the vehicle; failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance; violation of non-resident exemption from registration; theft of property of less than $750; burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, unarmed; and dealing traffic stolen property. He was released from the Charlotte County Jail on $35,000 bond.
Herrera was charged with failure to register a motor vehicle; theft of property less than $750; burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, unarmed; and dealing traffic stolen property. He was released from the Charlotte County Jail on $11,500 bond.
Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail. They have since bonded out and the Ram 4500 tow truck they used in committing the crime was seized under the Florida Forfeiture Act.
CCSO detectives are actively investigating Herrera and Cespedes and expect additional charges are forthcoming.
The detectives ask for anyone with information regarding this trend, to contact them. Additionally, anyone with information regarding this case and who wishes to remain anonymous, is eligible for a cash reward up to $3,000. Called Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be made online at www.southwestflorida crimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.
