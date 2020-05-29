A 9-1-1 call was placed late Thursday evening when the caller believed there was a domestic disturbance in progress after hearing threats that a firearm was being utilized. Deputies were dispatched and arrived at the 15000 block of Community Avenue in Port Charlotte.
Upon arrival, deputies observed an individual running from a wooded area towards their patrol vehicles. The individual was seeking assistance and notified the deputies that he had been ambushed.
The victim arrived at the address after being invited over by Delshierra Saunders. Upon arrival, the individual advised he was pulled from his vehicle and into the residence by Matthew T. Rowe who had emerged from the nearby woods, carrying an assault style weapon.
Once inside the home where three children were present, the victim was bound and hogtied in the kitchen, with a belt and extension cord. Rowe then proceeded to take the victims money and credit cards from his possession and threatened him at gunpoint.
The victim was able to break free from the bounds and stay concealed as Rowe and Saunders argued. A little while later, Rowe came back into the kitchen and noticed the victim was no longer bound. At this time, Rowe left the residence in search of the victim.
Once it was safe to do so, the victim left concealment inside the residence and fled to safety. This is when deputies noticed the victim running out from the wooded area.
Detectives spoke with Saunders who stated Rowe had left, no one was inside the residence, and she was unaware of any altercation. Saunders would not allow detectives inside the home unless a search warrant was obtained. The CCSO SWAT Team made multiple attempts for Rowe to exit the residence. Once the warrant was obtained, SWAT members successfully located Rowe who was hiding under a mattress in the master bedroom and was taken into custody.
Delshierra Saunders, 25, was charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Matthew T. Rowe, 28, was charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
