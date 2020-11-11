EShomicide111120b

Charlotte County detectives and forensics technicians continue their investigation into the homicide on Turner Street in Englewood.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the homicide that took place early Monday morning in Englewood.

This incident began as a possible home invasion burglary, CCSO says.

Deputies were dispatched to 7129 Turner St. around 4:45 a.m. Monday after receiving a call from someone inside the residence.

Initial radio dispatch indicated there was a shooting.

Patricia Estarita, 34, who lives at the residence, was arrested Monday after law enforcement ran a check and found that she had an active warrant. She was booked into the Charlotte County Jail.

Charlotte County deputies are still blocking both ends of Turner Street in Englewood this morning, and the homicide investigation there continues.

“There is no threat to the community as this was an isolated incident,” a CCSO spokesperson said.

This is a developing story.

