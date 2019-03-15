UPDATED as of 12:49 p.m.
NORTH PORT - Bumper-to-bumper traffic continues on northbound Interstate 75 as the Florida Highway Patrol investigates two dead in a motorcycle crash.
A man and a woman were both pronounced dead on-scene, according to FHP Trooper Kenneth Watson.
FHP is not disclosing the names until next of kin are notified.
There is currently one lane closed on the right-hand side, with traffic spanning all the way back from Kings Highway at Mile Marker 170 to Mile Marker 175 where the crash occurred.
A man and a woman died Friday after their motorcycle ran into trees along Interstate 75 between the Kings Highway and Toledo Blade Boulevard exits.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which took place around 11 a.m. Two lanes of the northbound 75 were closed.
