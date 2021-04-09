Two Port Charlotte residents are in critical condition following a crash near Murdock Circle on Thursday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Around 8 p.m. Thursday, a 17-year-old male was driving north on Prineville Street, approaching Hineline Avenue as another car, driven by a 64-year-old Port Charlotte man, was approaching the intersection from the opposite direction, troopers said.
The teenager crossed the double yellow center line in an attempt to pass an uninvolved vehicle traveling in the same direction, according to FHP. His car crashed head-on into the car driven by the 64-year-old man.
The 64-year-old man and his passenger, a 60-year-old Port Charlotte woman, are both in critical condition, according to FHP. Both were wearing seat belts, as was the teen who sustained minor injuries. Charges are pending.
