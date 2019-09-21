A female was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crash in Port Charlotte. A second person also was injured in the wreck. He was being taken by ambulance to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.
The crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. today near the intersection of Waterside Drive and Peachland Boulevard.
Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies and Fire/EMS have responded. Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be investigating.
No other information is available at this time.
