A female was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crash in Port Charlotte. A second person also was injured in the wreck. He was being taken by ambulance to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

The crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. today near the intersection of Waterside Drive and Peachland Boulevard.

Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies and Fire/EMS have responded. Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be investigating.

No other information is available at this time.

