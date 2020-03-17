The Port Charlotte Public Library and Mid-County Regional Library will be providing lunches for children 18 years old and younger through the Charlotte County Public Schools’ Champs on Wheels program March 17-20. Families will pick up meals and take them home to eat. Children must be present to receive a meal but may stay in the vehicle.
Lunch will be served from 10:30-11 a.m. through March 20 in the front parking lot at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.-noon through March 20 in the parking lot behind the Port Charlotte Public Library, 2280 Aaron Street, Port Charlotte.
All libraries will remain closed until April 12 pending future developments.
For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189 or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
