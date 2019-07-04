Two Southwest Florida men are accused of running a Ponzi scheme that netted millions of dollars from more than two-dozen victims.
The State Attorney's Office Economic Crimes Unit announced the arrests this week of Joseph Charde, 72, of Lee County, and Allen Duquet, 68, of Collier County.
Duquet is already in the Charlotte County Jail following his arrest in January for allegedly stealing from a client in a real estate transaction related to Sunseeker Resorts.
Duquet now faces 38 felonies: racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, aggravated white collar crime, 12 counts of first-degree grand theft, 17 counts of second-degree grand theft, three counts of third-degree grand theft, two counts of criminal use of personal identification information and second-degree money laundering of over $20,000.
Charde was charged with six felonies including racketeering conspiracy, first grand theft and four counts of second-degree grand theft.
The investigation identified 26 victims of the alleged frauds to date, with a total dollar amount stolen in excess of $6 million.
Based on the financial analysis of the investigation, "it is believed the number of victims and the actual amount stolen is much greater than being reported," a press release from the 20th Circuit SAO states.
"Duquet surrounded these transactions with a web of lies and downright just stole (victims') approximate $3.8 million," the release stated.
"This case was complicated to unravel but the assigned attorneys and investigators followed the financial trail and were able to identify the more than two dozen victims," said State Attorney Amira Fox. "I commend them for the many hours of hard work and dedication it took to put this case together."
The men owned a company called Oneir Sales and Rentals LLC on Marco Island, where Charde acted as a broker to the transactions made by Duquet as an agent. The two ran an investment program called the Commission Resource Program, which the State Attorney's Office alleged constituted a Ponzi scheme.
Investors were led to believe they would get big returns on their money, but instead the funds were used to pay back other investors, make up the short fall of stolen escrow funds, or for personal use, authorities said.
Investors lost approximately $1.9 million in that scheme, the State Attorney's Office stated.
Duquet was previously arrested in January for allegedly misappropriating escrow funds from a victim who sold property to Sunseeker Resorts on Charlotte Harbor. He was accused of stealing $400,000 he promised the former owners of Seahorse Marina would go towards a Sunseeker condo.
Duquet approached the owners of the marina property in April 2017, falsely claiming to represent John Redmond, president of Allegiant Travel Company and Sunseeker Resorts. Redmond had only met Duquet once when he called stating he represented the owners of Seahorse Marina and they were willing to sell their property.
He also convinced the marina owners to invest in the Commission Resource Program, which promised to pay them 1 percent per month on their $100,000 investment, calculating to a $1,000 per month return.
Duquet remains incarcerated at the Charlotte County Jail on a $300,000 bond. Charde was arrested Tuesday and is currently being held in the Collier County Jail.
