NORTH PORT — Two North Port residents were critically injured in a car crash along southbound Interstate 75 on Thursday afternoon.
Rafael Marte Jr., 32, was driving a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria with a passenger, Dominick Beltran, 27, at 1:36 p.m. near Mile Marker 171, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Marte was driving the car approaching the Kings Highway exit in Charlotte County when he “failed to maintain control ... while crossing the overpass,” the FHP report states.
The car was going over the Yorkshire Street overpass in North Port.
The car left the road and struck a guardrail on the west shoulder, rotating clockwise and striking it a second time.
North Port Fire Rescue extricated the victims, according to FHP.
Marte was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital; Beltran was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.
