Two truck drivers were injured Wednesday afternoon when their vehicles collided near the I-75 Tuckers Grade exit in Punta Gorda.

The accident slowed southbound traffic at mile marker 153.

A truck pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with additional flatbed trailers lost control and sideswiped a flatbed truck and ran off the right-hand shoulder, according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS.

The truck and trailer jackknifed, and the driver had to be extricated from his vehicle.

The drivers of both trucks were taken to local hospitals.

