U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Florida), who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, reacted Wednesday to the next phase of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Steube serves Florida’s 17th Congressional District, which covers North Port, Punta Gorda, Venice and Okeechobee.
Do you agree with Rep. Steube? Is the impeachment inquiry "a partisan attack by Democrats"?
“This entire process has been a partisan attack by the Democrats,” Steube told WINK News in an interview via Skype Wednesday.
Steube told WINK there have “been many quotes by speaker Pelosi herself saying that this cannot be a partisan process, it has to be bi-partisan and there has to be compelling and overwhelming evidence and we don’t have that here.”
He added that the only thing that was bi-partisan was “the vote to not move forward with the impeachment process.”
Steube said he met with some of his constituents from Charlotte County a few weeks ago.
“Nobody is talking about impeaching the president,” Steube said. “When they talk about impeachment, what they talk about it is their frustration that this Congress has done nothing but talk about impeaching the president because that is all that the Democrats can focus on.”
Referring to Democrats, Steube said, “they are not focused on making the lives of Americans better, they are not focusing on making the lives of Charlotte Florida better, they are focused on impeachment.”
In the latest hearings, Steube noted, it’s law professors who have an opinion, and there is nothing they say that would change his view of “the current facts as they are.”
How will all of this impact the 2020 election?
“I think that can regardless whether he is impeached in the House or not,” Steube told WINK. “I think that a lot of Americans have all of the viewpoints from the things going on here in Washington.”
Now more than ever, the congressman says he continues his full support of the President. He encourages voters to read the transcript of the call between President Trump and Ukraine’s president.
