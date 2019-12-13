The House's Judiciary Committee approved charges against President Donald Trump on Friday.
Among the committee was U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, who voted against the charges.
Steube represents all of Charlotte County and much of Sarasota County - along with a large swathe of Florida from Lake Okeechobee toward Winter Haven.
Do you agree with Steube, that the president will remain in office?
Trump is charged by the Judicial Committee with two counts of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The Sun spoke with Steube after the hearing to see what he thought.
This interview has been edited for space and clarity:
Q: Can you walk me through what happened?
A: Last night, without any warning or notice to members of the Republican minority, out of the blue at about midnight ... the chairman just decided unilaterally to recess the committee. We obviously were anticipating, having gone 14-plus hours, that we would roll right into the votes.
I was supposed to be this afternoon in Sarasota and Charlotte County at Manasota Key ... We have a meeting with the Corp of Engineers, with their staff, with county commissioners, to go over the beach renourishment projects and the beach erosion projects there in Manasota Key which is obviously a very important project in my district.
And now, because of politics and because of political games — literally the vote today was a little more than five minutes. So instead of having that vote last night when all the members were there and had sat there for 14 hours so that all the members could get back to their districts to do the type of things we as congressmen have to do, instead you bring us all back the next day. We had to change all of our flight information, we had to change our events back in the district for a five-minute committee hearing to literally just vote out the articles of impeachment. That's all we did, and I'm not exaggerating, it didn't last more than 5 to 10 minutes.
And it's unfortunate because now my constituents in Charlotte County, who have repeatedly talked to me about beach renourishment and beach erosion issues in Manasota Key and along the Charlotte Harbor area, are not going to have me participate in the event today. Obviously I'm going to have staff there in my absence, but it's unfortunate that political games and gamesmanship comes over our service to our constituents, both in our district and to this country.
Q: Why was the vote rescheduled?
A: My guess, and this obviously is a guess, because the chairman didn't want to talk to members when we were asking him why in the world are we going to recess after 14 hours and not vote these out.
My guess was they wanted another day of press coverage on this. They wanted it not at 11:30 at night, when not as many people are watching TV. They wanted it at 10 o'clock in the morning so that all the major networks would cover it and cover the vote today. And so, instead of it being taken care of last night like we had all anticipated in doing and not changing all of our schedules, and the procedural side of this and the professional side of this — We got zero notification prior to last night this was going to happen.
So, every Republican member of that committee had to change their airline tickets, had to change their district workweeks, had to change all of their plans to stay here to be here for this five-minute hearing today.
Q: What are the next steps? When is the House as a whole going to vote on it?
A: We're not in the majority, so we're not being told information. We're being told Tuesday and Wednesday next week it'll be voted on the floor, it'll be debated on the floor and then Wednesday next week it'll be voted out on the floor.
Q: How do you feel about the vote itself?
A: There's absolutely nothing surprising. It passed party line votes. Go back to what Speaker Pelosi, Chairman Nadler and Chairman Schiff said that this has to be bipartisan, that this has to be an overwhelming, compelling case, and none of that occurred. Not a single Republican has voted for that. I would be shocked if a Republican votes for it on the floor. In fact, the only thing that was bipartisan was the Democrats joining with the Republicans against the impeachment rules when we voted on that a couple weeks ago.
Q: After it goes through the House, how do you think it'll go through the Senate? Do you think the President will or will not be ultimately impeached?
A: I think the House vote will impeach him. It'll go to the Senate when they have the trial. He will not be removed from office. They do not have 67 votes to remove him from office.
I think the question now is going to be how is the Senate going to run the trial. Are they going to call witnesses? Originally a lot of senators said that they were going to call a lot of these witnesses that the Republicans in the House were denied. I would certainly for ask Lindsey Graham and other senators that have that ability to call witnesses to call the witnesses that the Republicans were denied the ability to call here in the House. But it's up to Mitch McConnell and the Senate as to how they want to proceed. He has stated that they won't take it up until after the new year, but we'll see who they decide who they decide to call, if any, or move to dismiss him right away. I don't know. That would be up to the senator.
Q: How do you think this is affecting our country right now as a whole?
A: Well, I think it's continuing to further divide our country ... On Day One, my first day of swearing in the United States Congress, members of my class on the Democratic side called for the impeachment of this president. Long before the Ukrainian phone call, long before Mueller's investigation was complete and they went from Russian collusion to obstruction of justice to corruption and now suddenly this whistle blower comes out of nowhere. Now we're going to impeach him over a phone call to another world leader. So this is what our Congress has focused on for an entire year.
And I don't think that's what the American people want. Regardless of your political affiliation, you want us up here solving problems, not focusing on impeaching the president on whatever they can come up with next.
Q: What if he did get impeached? What would you do?
A: I don't see any chance of the fact. He will be impeached when the House votes. I don't think there's any calculation of 67 votes to remove him from office.
