The House Judiciary Committee started marking up the Articles of Impeachment Wednesday night, and will continue today.
The Sun spoke to U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (FL-17) Wednesday afternoon while he was working on talking points he planned to say to the Judiciary Committee.
Steube serves Florida's 17th Congressional District, which covers North Port, Punta Gorda, Venice and Okeechobee.
He is particularly upset with the democrat House members that prevented republicans from holding a minority hearing on impeachment.
"If you don't want to give the minority the ability to call our witnesses, it shows just how partisan this whole charade has been," Steube said.
Steube claims the impeachment process has not followed House rules nor due process, and hasn't clearly annotated that Trump committed a crime, unlike Nixon and Clinton, hurting the "legitimacy of the process."
"This President hasn't committed any crime," he said.
