A choir of 18 orphans from Uganda are on a six-month tour of the U.S. and will be stopping in the area to perform.
The group is scheduled to be at Murdock Baptist Church Feb. 20 at 6 p.m., 18375 Cochran Blvd. in Port Charlotte, according to a press release.
Since 1994, the Watoto Children’s Choir has toured the world annually as advocates for millions of African children orphaned by AIDS. The experience of traveling on a choir helps the children to develop confidence and boldness and broaden their world views. The children have even performed before royalty and world leaders at venues including Buckingham Palace and the White House, according to the press release.
“Along with energetic singing and dancing, the children will share inspiring stories of how their lives have been changed and how they have been called into a life of purpose to transform their communities,” states the news release. “The show is an expression of joy from children who have been rescued after losing one or both parents... Their stories are journeys from despair to hope and from fear to faith.”
The choirs are part of the leadership training program of Watoto Child Care Ministries, which currently cares for more than 3,000 children living in family settings rather than institutions.
Proceeds from this tour help Watoto provide vulnerable children and women with homes, education, medical care, and love.
The choir will be performing their new album, “We Will Go”. This is a free concert and a fundraising event, according to the choir’s website.
The church confirmed it is open to the public.
You can also hear the choir online at: www.watoto.com/choir/
For more information and to view a complete calendar of the group’s upcoming performances, visit: www.watoto.com/app/choir/calendar
Butterfly Society meeting
Peace River Butterfly Society will spotlight diurnal, or day active moths during its next meeting.
Jean Evoy, a lepidopterist — which is a person who studies or collects moths or butterflies — is a long-time Peace River Butterfly Society member. She will bring her knowledge and field experience to the program, which is free and open to the public, according to a press release.
The Feb. 20 presentation will be at 10 a.m., at the GFWC Woman’s Club, 20271 Tappan Zee Dr., in Port Charlotte.
For more information contact PRBS President Steve Scott at sfscott2011@hotmail.com or call 941-625-0381.
Benefit car washes today
Three car washes for causes are going on today in Charlotte County.
• Boy Scout Troop 433 of Punta Gorda is washing cars at the Punta Gorda office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 2331 Tamiami Trail (at the corner of Tamiami and Airport Road).
They’ll be there from noon until 4 p.m. in the bank parking lot, and request a minimum of $5 per car wash with larger donations accepted.
For more information, contact Scoutmaster Ben Schulz at 239-248-9525.
• The Pride of Port Charlotte Marching Band is washing cars at the Peachland office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 24163 Peachland Blvd.
The musicians will be there from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the far side of the bank parking lot.
The band is raising money to help buy new instruments and repair old ones, and request a minimum of $5 per car wash with larger donations accepted.
For more information, contact the PCHS Band Boosters at 941-286-3722.
• Port Charlotte High School Key Club’s Jan. 26 car wash rained out, so the group will wash cars today at the Parkside office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 3002 Tamiami Trail.
Members will be washing cars from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the bank parking lot. They are requesting a minimum of $5 per car wash, but donations in any amount are appreciated.
The students are raising funds to join more than 2,200 “Key Clubbers” at the Florida District Education and Leadership Conference in Orlando.
For more information, call Julie Dodge at 941-661-0852.
Retired educators meeting
The next Charlotte County Retired Educators meeting is Wednesday at the Port Charlotte Woman’s Club.
The meeting will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive in Port Charlotte.
The speaker will be member, Libby Shaefer, who will speak about “Humor and the Importance in Our Lives.”
“She is funny and guaranteed to make you laugh,” said Arlene Kincaid in an email about the event.
Group lunch follows at a local restaurant.
Any retired school board employee from any state may attend. Local dues for this year only will be paid by the organization.
