An undercover operation landed one man in handcuffs for exposure of sexual organs.
On Tuesday morning, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit performed an operation geared toward combating sexual activity in Charlotte County parks.
An undercover deputy whose name was redacted from a police report walked around Charlotte Flatwoods Environmental Park and struck up a conversation with John Marler, 69, of Cape Coral, who was sitting at a picnic bench.
The deputy walked away, then came back about 20 minutes later and the two talked again about where they are from and how often they visit the park, a police report states.
The undercover cop and Marler walked down a trail together and it “turned sexual,” a police report states.
Marler advised he was looking for “fun” and was going to show him a good, concealed location, which is away from the picnic table and parking lot where “stupid people” get caught. At one point, Marler asked the deputy if he was a cop, according to the report.
Marler exposed himself and began to masturbate, then the undercover cop gave the take down signal, and backup started to move in to arrest Marler, police say.
As he was masturbating, Marler allegedly walked toward the undercover cop, grabbed the cop’s genital area and tried to unzip his pants.
Then, the other deputies moved in and arrested Marler on charges of exposure of sexual organs and battery.
Marler said, “What’s going on. I was just taking a piss,” according to the report.
He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $2,000 bond.
This was the second undercover operation geared toward combating sexual activity in Charlotte County parks performed by CCSO this year.
In August, a 67-year-old man was arrested at the same county park at 15801 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda.
In a similar situation, an undercover cop and a park-goer went to a secluded location, the man started masturbating and then tried to undo the cop’s pants, police said.
He was adjudicated guilty of exposure of sexual organs, but the State Attorney’s Office did not file the battery charge that he was arrested on.
