After hurricanes Matthew and Irma in 2017, most power outages here were because of debris blowing into lines and trees falling onto them, according to Florida Power & Light.
But it doesn't have to be that way going forward.
Underground power lines tend to keep the lights on longer during bad storms.
FPL said during 2017's Irma that 69% of hardened overhead main power lines, and 82% of non-hardened main power lines had outages. Meanwhile, just 18% of of underground main power lines went out.
Given that, this year the company launched a pilot program to see how cost-effectively established neighborhoods can get underground power lines installed. Going underground is more expensive then overhead lines, but it's not uncommon.
The pilot program "is the result of one of the lessons learned from Hurricane Irma, which demonstrated that underground power lines generally operate better than overhead power lines during a storm where trees and wind-blown debris caused the majority of power outages,” said Manny Miranda, FPL senior vice president of power delivery, in a statement.
Nearly 40% of FPL’s 68,000 miles of distribution power lines are already underground, according to the company.
And more could come to Charlotte County.
The county is on FPL's 3-year pilot program list.
FPL is still figuring out which neighborhoods and how many. Burying the lines won't happen for at least another year or two, according to Marie Bertot, an FPL spokesperson.
Other cities in Lee and Collier counties have some projects underway and dozens planned under the pilot program, she said.
If your neighborhood is in the mix, FPL will let you know.
Here are some other things about underground power lines you may not know. FPL answers some common questions:
How is FPL deciding what lines to put underground in the pilot?
"The company has used several criteria to determine the location of these projects, including power lines' performance during Hurricanes Matthew and/or Irma, outages on power lines due to vegetation issues and performance of power lines during day-to-day operations."
Are customers paying more for the pilot program?
"No. Project costs have already been accounted for in current rates. There are no additional out-of-pocket or upfront costs required to participate in the pilot project."
Why were overhead lines deemed the standard?
"Overhead service was established as the standard construction for utilities because over time it has been the most cost-effective design. When alternatives like underground service are requested by developers or mandated by cities, the customer benefiting from the alternative design pays the additional cost."
What are the different strengths and weaknesses of overhead and underground?
"Storm winds can damage both types of systems, causing outages. Overhead systems face outages resulting from trees and debris blowing into lines. Underground systems face outages from trees collapsing on above-ground transformers and switch boxes or from tree root systems uprooting buried cable when trees topple.
"While a neighborhood may be locally served by underground cable, all electric service eventually comes back above-ground and connects to overhead service, either in the surrounding neighborhoods, or further down the street. So, exposure to above-ground electric service from weather, animals and trees is never fully eliminated."
If I have overhead electrical service, can I elect to convert to underground?
"You can personally arrange to have your individual service drop converted from overhead to underground or seek conversion of all the neighborhood electrical facilities through your city or homeowners association. Converting an older community’s power lines from overhead to underground, however, can be very expensive and disruptive, especially in highly urbanized areas. In conversion, the applicant pays the total cost of the conversion, since service already exists that must be dismantled in addition to installing a whole new system."
What's the cost difference to install standard overhead service vs. underground service in new construction?
"Depending on the density of a new development and exclusive of other facility needs, it costs FPL between $1,344 and $2,272 per lot to install our standard overhead service. Underground, on the other hand, costs between $1,052 and $2,414 per lot. The builder/homeowner selecting to have underground service pays up to $266 in differential cost."
