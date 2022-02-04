CHARLOTTE HARBOR — The wind was off at times, but Friday’s weather was great for sailing the Charlotte Harbor Regatta first day on Friday.
“The wind was up and down for the most part and there was some drifting around,” said Wolfgang Kornwebel, skipper of the Hobie 16, his catamaran.
Kornwebel trailered his boat down from Toms River. He came with his girlfriend Diana Bell, but his crew mate Cindy McDonald flew down from Chicago, Bell said.
Kornwebel said Jason Sanchez probably came in first that day, in which each participated in four races.
“Tell Jason he has a target on his back for tomorrow,” Kornwebel said as a joke.
Sanchez and his crew — Heather Mathews, took a first, second, third and fourth in the Hobie 16 class to lead by 2 points over second place finishers Greg Raybon and Nancy Kornblum and 4 over Adam Atherton and Bill Whalen in third.
Sanchez and Mathews have been sailing for three decades, and Mathews sailed with Sanchez’s father.
Mathews, formerly from New Jersey, now lives in Nokomis; Sanchez lives in St Petersburg.
She said the Hobies will participate in some 11 races over the three days of the regatta.
Nancy Kornblum flew in from Montana to race with her partner, Greg Raybon. They sail in New Jersey summers, where Raybon lives; he trailered the boat down from his state.
“I’ve been sailing for 25 years, but Greg and I have been a team since 2010,” Kornblum said.
Skipper Adam Atherton was lowering the sails with his crew Bill Whalen, who came down from Syracuse.
Atherton, who lives in Clermont, said Hobie owners take turns hosting regattas in some locations, and he planned to host one soon.
“There were some moments of glory,” Whalen said of their performance in the regatta.
He didn’t realize their boat had come in third Friday.
Herb and Sharon James, who also raced a Hobie 16, have been sailing for 25 years. Retired now, they are snowbirds and live in New York and Florida.
After most of the Hobies were brought onto the beach, the Weta 14s began to arrive.
Devin Van Zandt was battling wind gusts, and two other sailors ran down to the water’s edge to help him bring his Weta 14 onto the sand.
In sailing and racing, competitors help each other.
The Weta 14 is a trimaran which can be sailed by one or two people. Most were single sailors on the Wetas.
Van Zandt trailered his boat over from St. Augustine.
One by one, the traditional bottles of beer appeared and the sailors gathered around, sharing their race stories and enjoying each the camaraderie these events bring.
Philip Styne, who raced his Weta 14 that day, said he’s been sailing for 65 years — since he was 6.
“I sail with my two young grandkids,” he said.
Because of their size, they can fit on his boat.
“They think I’m cool,” said Styne, who was rushing to join the other sailors on the beach, with beers in hand.
