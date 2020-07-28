United Way of Charlotte County recently announced $677,500 of community funding to 23 local health and human service programs at 18 agencies beginning in October. UWCC provides the process and oversight for distribution of local government funds from both Charlotte County ($650,000) and the city of Punta Gorda ($27,500).
More than 70 local volunteers donated their time and expertise to determine the 2020-2021 allocations, according to a press release.
Community Impact Panel volunteers employed consistent, standardized methods to evaluate and ultimately fund those programs best positioned to meet the needs of our community and move the needle on reducing poverty, the press release states.
“We have a dedicated group of volunteers who put in many hours of work to recommend the disbursement of funds,” said UWCC Executive Director Angie Matthiessen. “I can’t thank our volunteers enough for their time and thoughtfulness throughout the entire process.”
UWCC volunteers are asked to evaluate programs based upon community needs, measurable outcomes, financial transparency and accountability. The volunteers reviewed agency financials, funding applications, and agency operations, heard agency presentations, and made allocation recommendations. Those recommendations were reviewed by the UWCC Executive Committee, which made its recommendations to the UWCC Board of Directors. The board approved those recommendations at its meeting in May.
“United Way of Charlotte County is honored to be entrusted as stewards of the county and city dollars,” said UWCC Board President Charlotte Miller. “Through our extensive grant vetting process, we address the most pressing needs in our community efficiently and effectively. This year an added benefit offered to the agencies was in partnership with Port Charlotte SCORE. Volunteer mentors from SCORE were available as a resource in grant preparation to all agencies to which several utilized."
A complete list of agency recipients and their programs is available at www.unitedwayccfl.org/fundedpartners.
